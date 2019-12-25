Oman Desert Marathon from February 19-24

Muscat, Dec 25 – The organising committee of Oman Desert Marathon unveiled the details of the eighth edition of the marathon at a press meet on Wednesday in presence of the officials and media representatives. The five days marathon will be held from February 19-24, 2020 starting from Tiwi (Sur Wilayat) and ending at Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. The organising committee announced during the press conference the team will do professional preparations for this top international race in coordination with the Ministry of Sports Affairs as the race is approved by the UTMB.

Oman Desert Marathon is one of the important events which is part of the Sultanate tourism promotion and it is a crucial event that mapped the country at the top marathon races competitions. The upcoming edition of the marathon will feature the grand desert race for 230 km, a 165 km for Oman desert marathon, the desert mountain race for non-stopping for 116 km, mountain race for 65 km, half marathon for 21 km, reef race for 10 km, young and family race for 5 km and a race for kids for 2 km. Many Omani, European and other athletes are expected to attend from different parts of the world. It is predicted that the number of participants will reach to 1,000 racers.