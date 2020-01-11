Oman: Defence Council issues statement

Muscat: The Defence Council today issued a statement reading as follows:

(In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful:

“To the righteous soul will be said:) “O (thou) soul, in (complete) rest and satisfaction!

“Come back thou to thy Lord,- well pleased (thyself), and well-pleasing unto Him!

“Enter thou, then, among My devotees!

“Yea, enter thou My Heaven!” (Holy Quran, Surt Al-Fajr)

It was the will of the Almighty Allah that Oman and the nation lose the judicious symbol of peace, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, may the Almighty Allah have mercy on his soul and rest it in paradise!

At this historic moment in the life of Oman and, with great grief and deep sorrow, and, with reference to Article (6) of the Basic Law of the State, promulgated under Royal Decree No. 101/96 and its amendments, the Defence Council was convened under the chairmanship of Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Acting Chairman of the Defence Council, and in the presence of all its members, who are:

-Lt. Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al-Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

-Lt. Gen Said bin Ali al-Hilali, Head of the Internal Security Service.

-Lt. Gen Ahmed bin Harith al-Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

-Maj. Gen Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman.

-Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al-Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

-Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al-Ra’eesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

-Maj. Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al-Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman.

Also, in implementation of Article (2-A) of Royal Decree No. 105/96, on the Defence Council, the Defence Council has called upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power. The Defence Council will stay convened, vowing to the Almighty Allah to uphold allegiance and loyalty for maintaining this country’s bounty and prosperity.

May the Almighty Allah protect Oman and its loyal people.