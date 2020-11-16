Oman Debate Centre opens

Muscat: Oman Debate Centre was inaugurated at Sandan Development City in Halban on Monday under the auspices of Rashad bin Mohammed al Hinai, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth.

The centre aims at spreading the debate culture across the Sultanate, upgrading the Youth’s intellectual level and developing their dialogue methods.

Opening the centre also aims at reaching various institutions that deal with youth in order to consolidate the culture of debate, qualifying and training Omani youth in the field of debate, whether they are debaters or referees, coaches or supervisors, as well as organizing debate competitions and tournaments, producing educational materials in the field of debates, targeting Omani youth in educational institutions outside the Sultanate, transferring foreign (international) experiences to the internal cadres to raise their competence in debates, enhancing Omani youth participation in international tournaments and raising the levels of the teams participating in these tournaments. –ONA