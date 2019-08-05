Oman Davis Cup players to train in US

The Oman tennis team will undergo training in Miami, USA, in preparation for the upcoming Davis Cup tournament that will be held in Amman, Jordan, from September 6 to 15.

Jordan will host the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV event. The hosts will be joined by Pacific Oceania, Oman, Jordan, UAE, Cambodia, Mangolia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Guam and Tajikistan.

The team will be heading to America on coming Thursday, to begin an intense training programme for the upcoming Davis Cup Group IV event in Jordan.

Oman had secured the top position in the 2018 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV tournament hosted by the Sultanate.

The national team players Younis al Rawahi, Abdullah al Barwani, Muneer al Rawahi and Abdullah al Raisi are currently training at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. Another national player Mohammed al Nabhani is currently training in France. The delegation team heading to United States will be led by Executive Manager Salman al Balushi.

“The players are keen to undergo the training in the US. Our team consists of young players and it will be a good preparation for them ahead of the tournament in Jordan,” Salman al Balushi said.

“We are taking Abdullah al Raisi with the team in order to give sufficient training as he will be our reserve player according to the situation later,” he said.

Top player Mohammed al Nabhani will join the team in Jordan after his training in France and will have a four-day preparation before the tournament in Amman.

The national team players will return on September 1 from the US and the team will travel to Jordan after few days for the competition. The delegation of the team participating in the tournament will be composed of players Mohammed al Nabhani, Muneer al Rawahi, Younis al Rawahi, Abdullah al Barwani along with Khalid al Busafi head of the delegation, team captain Khalid al Nabhani and the physiotherapist.

