Muscat: The Oman crude was traded at Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) $57.72 for April 2021 reached delivery, an increase of 83 cents from Tuesday’s price of $56.89.

The aggregate public revenue in the State Budget for 2021 is projected to increase to RO 8.6 billion in 2021, based on an assumed oil price of US$ 45 per barrel, up by 2 percent as compared with the preliminary results of 2020.