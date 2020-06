Muscat: The Oman crude for August delivery was traded at $43.79. This is also the highest price since the big decline that started on March 9.

The Dubai Energy Exchange reported that the price of Oman’s oil witnessed an increase of $ 2.30 from the last traded price of Friday, which was $41.49.

It should be noted that the average price of Omani oil for the month of June delivery $23.65.