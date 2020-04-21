Main 

Oman crude trades at $21.85 for June delivery

Muscat: The Oman crude was traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange for next June delivery at $21.85, a decrease of 3.02 from the price traded on Monday.

US crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history as storage space was filling up, discouraging buyers as weak economic data from Germany and Japan cast doubt on when fuel consumption will recover.

Lower oil prices, combined with other economic pressures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, are hurting the budgets of several oil-dependent countries that rely on crude exports.

 

