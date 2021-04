Oman oil price for June delivery reached $65.92, comprising a rise by 95 cents from the price of Monday, which was $64.97. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $60.85, thus $6.60 per barrel higher than March delivery. Meanwhile, US crude and Brent both gained, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in US crude inventories. The former was at $63.44 barrel, and the latter at $67.20 barrel.