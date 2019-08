MUSCAT/LONDON: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $60.41. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Wednesday declined 95 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $58.46.

The average price of Oman oil for August delivery has stabilised at $61, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery.

Meanwhile, equity markets tanked and oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday after a closely watched bond indicator pointed to the growing risk of a US recession that was heightened by data showing Germany’s economy in contraction and China’s worsening.

Yields on two-year US Treasury notes rose above the 10-year yield for the first time since 2007, a metric known as an inversion that is widely seen as a classic recession signal.

A GDP report showing German output fell 0.1 per cent in the second quarter coupled with Chinese industrial production rising at its weakest pace since 2002.

— Agencies

