Oman crude price at $31.38, markets fall

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for May delivery reached $31.38. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined $3.41 from the price of last Friday, which was $34.79. The average price of Oman oil for March delivery has stabilised at $64.89, thus 60 cents per barrel lower than February delivery. Meanwhile, Gulf stock markets tumbled on Monday in tandem with oil prices amid unprecedented measures against the coronavirus and as Bahrain became the first Gulf country to record a death from the disease.

Oil prices, the main source of Gulf revenues, skidded to a four-year low amid demand worries and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the second and third top world producers. Gulf stocks slumped despite a slew of interest rate cuts announced by central banks in the region, on the heels of stimulus packages unveiled by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar worth tens of billions of dollars. Abu Dhabi dived by 7.8 per cent and Dubai by 6.2 per cent, both hitting multi-year lows, despite a $27.2-billion stimulus package recently announced by the UAE central bank. Boursa Kuwait continued to bleed with the Premier Index sliding 5.0 per cent.

The Saudi Tadawul market, the region’s biggest, dropped 5.2 per cent despite a $13.3-billion stimulus announced by the kingdom to support the economy. — Agencies