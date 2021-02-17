Head stories 

Oman crude price at 13-month high

Oman oil price for April delivery on Wednesday reached $63.03, comprising a rise by 59 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $62.44. The average price of Oman oil for March delivery has stabilised at $54.78, thus $4.79 per barrel higher than February delivery. Brent futures rose 1.9 per cent to $64.57 a barrel, their highest in 13 months, as crude prices were underpinned by a major supply disruption in the southern United States this week where a winter storm hit Texas. US crude futures also rose 1.9 per cent.

