Oman crude oil future contract hits multi-year low

MUSCAT, MAR 7 – The marker price of the Oman Crude Oil Future Contract slumped to $49 per barrel on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) on Friday, March 6, for May 2020 delivery, plummeting to its lowest level in nearly three years. Other global benchmarks too crashed on Friday as talks between Opec and Russia over a substantial cut in their production hit an impasse. Prices have remained volatile in recent weeks on global concerns over weak demand led by China, a dominant importer and consumer of crude, in the wake of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus – also called COVID-19. Brent North Sea crude tumbled to $46.12 per barrel and WTI to $42.30, down around 7.5 per cent compared with Thursday’s closing levels. The sudden plunge on Friday came with all eyes on Russia at the gathering of Opec countries and non-cartel producers in Vienna.

Related