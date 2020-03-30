Business Main 

Crude prices hit new low on Monday

Oman Observer ,
Muscat: The Oman Crude was traded at $23.95 Dubai Mercantile Exchange for May delivery.
The crude price witnessed a decrease of $2.17 compared to Friday’s price of $ 26.12.
Globally, oil prices fell to the lowest in more than 17 years as demand plunged as a result of the pandemic and an unrelenting price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia showed no signs of easing.
Brent crude prices hit $23.03 a barrel on Monday morning during Asia hours – the lowest level since November 15, 2002. It has since clawed back some losses following that recorded decline but was last still 5.86 percent lower at $23.47 a barrel.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5638 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SoftBank mobile services disrupted ahead of IPO

Oman Observer Comments Off on SoftBank mobile services disrupted ahead of IPO

Tax-loss selling to pressure 2017’s losers in December

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tax-loss selling to pressure 2017’s losers in December

Frankfurt’s international schools see Brexit bonus

Oman Observer Comments Off on Frankfurt’s international schools see Brexit bonus
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW