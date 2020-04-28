Oman crude drops under $17 on Tuesday

Muscat: The Oman crude for June delivery was traded at Dubai Mercantile Exchange for $16.82.

The Oman crude dropped by 63 cents compared to Monday’s price of $ 19.45.

Oil prices are set to recover with the OPEC+ production cuts and gradual lifting of lockdowns around the world in the second half of 2020 when oil prices “will be $40 starting from the third quarter,” oilprice.com said quoting Mohamed Arkab, Energy Minister of Algeria has said.

“The global economy will not stay paralyzed for too long, and together with the 9.7 million bpd cuts that OPEC and its allies pledged for May and June, these factors are set to lift the price of oil in H2 2020, Arkab said.

In China, which was hit first by the coronavirus, and which exited the lockdown first, the return to normalization in the transportation sector is driving up global demand,” the minister said.