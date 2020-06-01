Oman crude crosses $40-mark
Read Time:35 Second
DUBAI: Oman crude oil futures contract has seen a significant increase for the first time in three months to settle at $40.09 per barrel, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) announced on Monday.
The DME said that Oman crude oil futures were the first global contract to cross the $40 barrier since the international oil prices started a recovery path at the beginning of May.
On Monday, June 1, the price of Oman oil (August delivery) hiked by $2.12 to settle at $39.62 per barrel, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) announced.
The average price of Oman oil (June Delivery 2020) has settled at $23.65, thus $11.19 per barrel lower than May Delivery 2020. — ONA
1 0
About Post Author
Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated
Share
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)