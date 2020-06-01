Oman crude crosses $40-mark

Read Time: 35 Second

DUBAI: Oman crude oil futures contract has seen a significant increase for the first time in three months to settle at $40.09 per barrel, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) announced on Monday.

The DME said that Oman crude oil futures were the first global contract to cross the $40 barrier since the international oil prices started a recovery path at the beginning of May.

On Monday, June 1, the price of Oman oil (August delivery) hiked by $2.12 to settle at $39.62 per barrel, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) announced.

The average price of Oman oil (June Delivery 2020) has settled at $23.65, thus $11.19 per barrel lower than May Delivery 2020. — ONA

