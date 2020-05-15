Oman crude climbs to nearly $35/b

MUSCAT: DME Oman, the Sultanate’s crude benchmark, gained $1.03/b in trading on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) to settle at $34.95/b on Friday, sustaining a rally that has seen prices more than double over the past month.

It comes as oil prices touched a six-week high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was up 65 cents, or 2.36 per cent, at $28.21 a barrel, after reaching $28.75, its highest level since early April. WTI jumped 9 per cent in the previous session. Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 2.6 per cent at $31.94 a barrel, after touching $32.50 the highest level since April 13. Brent rose nearly 7 per cent on Thursday. Both contracts are on track for a third consecutive week of gains.

Reuters reported on Friday that Oman is considering cutting its oil output in June by another 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day, after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC producers also made additional cuts to reduce a global glut.

“It is likely that this cut will be effective from June,” Dr Mohammed al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, was quoted as stating. As a signatory to the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, Oman has reduced production by over 200,000 barrels per day since May 1 as part of a global push to shore up international oil prices.