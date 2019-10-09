Oman crowned champions in military tent pegging in Jordan

Oman were crowned champions in the first edition of the military tent pegging tournament held in Jordan from October 6 to 9. The domination of the Sultanate team was not only in the teams category, but also in the singles category. Oman’s top rider Nasser al Siyabi clinched the title for the best rider in the tournament.

The four-day tournament, which featured participated of the eight teams including Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Oman and hosts Jordan, registered tough competitions among the participated teams in all the categories.

Oman’s riders managed to overcome the challenge of Egyptian riders, the world champions for two consecutive years.

The Sultanate team topped the list of the tournament teams table as they accumulated 522 points. The Egypt team came in second as they won 486 points, while Iraq team was positioned third with 483.5 points. Pakistan, who were second on the second day, lost points on the final day to fall out of top three.

Oman’s Nasser al Siyabi became the best rider of the championship after collecting 155.5 points beating Ahmed Abdul Nabi from Egypt with 135.5 points. Iraqi rider Abdul Hamid Rachid was third with 134 points.

Also, the Sultanate team won the title of the sword competitions in team category. Oman’s rider Nasser al Siyabi claimed the silver medal of sword competitions in singles category during the second day of the competitions.

On overall, the Sultanate winning in the first edition will be definitely a crucial step to register better record and accomplishment in the upcoming edition which will be held in the Sultanate.

Besides to the Sultanate’s success at the tournament level, the International Tenet Pigging Federation (ITPF) which is based in Muscat, organised the tournament successfully through several Omani members which was headed by Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, Chairman of ITPF, and his assistant Yousef al Houti and the rest of members.

Also, Oman’s technical committee members and domestic umpires officiated all the competitions of the tournaments efficiently including Salim al Balushi, Ali al Balushi and Miftah al Harrasi.