Oman Cricket to organise six-day umpiring course from April 17

MUSCAT: Aiming to strengthen its umpiring cadre as part of its development plan, Oman Cricket is going to hold a comprehensive Level 0 course in April to prepare a new crop of match officials. Based on the latest MCC laws of the game, the course is open to both male and female aspirants at Oman Cricket Academy building in Al Amerat from April 17 to 22.

The umpiring course is limited to 25 participants only and the admission will be based strictly on the first come, first served basis. The registration forms can be collected from OC office at any working day from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. They are advised to return the duly filled form to Iqbal Ariwala along with the registration fee of RO 25. The last date for registration is March 31.

The course will be conducted by A R Srinivasan, Level 2 Educator for umpires in Oman. He will be assisted by senior umpire Rahul Asher.

The officials have a vast experience of international and domestic umpiring assignments, presenting a golden opportunity to all those who are keen to become cricket match officials.

The six-day course, aimed at familiarising the match officials with the latest MCC laws, will start on Friday, April 17 from 9 am to 5 pm, following the same timing on Saturday. The next three days will see the course taking place from 7 pm to 9.15 pm with the final day reserved for the written exam at the same time on Wednesday, April 22.

