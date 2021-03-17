Oman Cricket to host T10 Ramadhan tourney in April

MUSCAT: Oman Cricket will organise first T10 Ramadhan Bash Floodlight MRI-ball cricket tournament on its famed OC Turf 1 green ground in Al Amerat from April 10 to 21.

Country’s top 16 softball teams, to be registered on first come, first served basis, are likely to participate in Ramadhan’s biggest cricket bonanza that guarantees each team a minimum of two league games before moving on to the knockout stage.

As per the tournament format, two matches will be played daily, first starting at 7.15 pm, to be followed by the second at 9 pm. Each team must pay RO 140 as the registration fee and fill up the Google form at https://forms.gle/BLkghc5QQ9Dd6vEE9 .

A maximum of two players from the Premier Division are allowed to play for one team. All the teams will be required to arrange their own jersey (t-shirt and trouser) of a colour of their choice. The OC-organised tournament, to be supervised by qualified umpires, offers an array of cash and other prizes including RO 10 as man of the match prize for each game till the semifinals. The amount will be doubled for the final. Player of the series will also be rewarded with a cash prize of RO 20.

The champions will walk away with the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of RO 250 with the runners-up receiving a trophy and a cash prize of RO 150.