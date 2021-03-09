Oman Cricket marks Women’s Day during league game

MUSCAT: Reiterating its commitment to promotion of women’s cricket in the country, Oman Cricket (OC) celebrated the International Women’s Day on March 8 by holding a ceremony during a Women’s League game at OC Turf 1 in Amerat.

Recognising the importance of female participation in cricket, senior OC officials presented purple colour ribbons to all the players and match officials before the start of the game between Indian Social Club and Wadi Kabir Women teams.

Apart from having Oman Women’s Cricket Academy with world class facilities where players are trained by qualified coaches, Oman Cricket has a dedicated league for its female players, providing them a platform to showcase their talent and skills.

“Women’s Day is a very special occasion for us and our female players. We are glad to see that various schools and social clubs are coming forward and supporting the development of women’s cricket in Oman. During the last ICC World Cup final in Australia, 86,000 supporters were present in the stadium to support their teams which itself proves that cricket is growing at world stage. Oman Cricket will leave no stone unturned for the development of women’s cricket in the country,” said Madhu Jesrani, Secretary, Oman Cricket.

Paul Sheridan, Advisor Oman Cricket, said: “Women’s cricket is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. In Oman, cricket is growing and thriving. We are fortunate to have such world class facilities available for all the budding cricketers. Oman Cricket is regularly organising international tours and matches for Oman women’s team. We are also proud to have a women’s cricket team sponsor TM! Done. Their support is helping us in developing women’s cricket.”

Speaking on the occasion, Duleep Mendis, Chief Development Officer at Oman Cricket and national team coach, said; “I am proud to say that OC has always endorsed the development of women cricket. ICC is also supporting all the nations to achieve this goal. We have provided our facilities to all our women cricketers for their development and growth.”

Vaishali Jesrani, Lady Coordinator, Oman Cricket, was pleased to see the Women’s Day celebration.

“Women are in the forefront of all major activities including business, career or sports.”

“Women in Oman are now coming forward and participating in all sports such as cricket, taekwondo, badminton and boxing, which were earlier known only as men’s sports. It is heartening to see that Oman Cricket is committed to offering regular cricket to all our female players and provides them quality coaching to become competitive cricketers,” she added.