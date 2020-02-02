Oman council participates in OIC meet

OUAGADOUGOU: A delegation of the Council of Oman took part in the 15th session of Association of Councils of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held here between January 27 to 30.

The sessions began with a reading of Surat Al Fatiha Chapter of the Holy Quran for the soul of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During the session, OIC’s Secretary-General underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting ties of friendship and cooperation among nations.

The opening of the session was attended by Christoph Mai Dairi, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Al Hassan Bala Skandi, Chairman of the National Commission, and heads of parliaments of member states.

The session was preceded by a meeting of the Arab Group. As part of the session’s agenda, representatives of councils of Arab states were distributed in the executive committee and permanent panels of the association.

For the first time, since the inception of the association in 1999, the Council of Oman got a seat at the Executive Committee through Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Amri, Member of the State Council. The Arab Group is represented in the Executive Committee, besides the Sultanate, by representatives from Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Related