Oman continues operating relief flights to Lebanon

Oman Observer

Muscat: In implementation of Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Sultanate on Wednesday continued operating relief aid on board Royal Air Force of Oman military aircrafts to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, following the devastating explosion that rocked the port of Beirut recently, causing huge human and material losses.

The Omani aircrafts are laden with medical products, humanitarian requirements and other relief aid items. –ONA

