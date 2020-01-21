Oman continues legacy with a new reign

With great sorrow and deep sadness, all Omanis mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday at the age of 79. After being the ruler of Oman for 50 years, the country has witnessed a dark dawn when his death was announced. What a big loss to Oman and the whole world; such a great leader was an ambassador of

peace to the world.

It was a hard dawn on Saturday indeed; waking up early in the morning with such a shocking news! After receiving the sad news, all Omanis felt they had lost their father, whom they all have grown up with. Most of us have been born and unconsciously believed that His Majesty is the father we all belong to.

We have been brought up with the belief that he being the father of the whole nation. This is the only truth that we all agree on! However, the announcement of his death was a real hard-to-believe surprise, leaving everyone of us in sorrow. Nobody could imagine that he could die soon as lately it was declared by the Royal Diwan that his health was stable and he is getting prescribed programme of treatment. It all happened all of a sudden!

However, we all believe deep down that death is a final destination of our lifespan that we all will reach one day. It was just not easy to lose His Majesty Sultan Qaboos after all these years! We all spent the day in tears regretting the loss.

All prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty for the good deeds he had made for his country and his people and nation, including the progress and prosperity that prevailed during his reign. All pleaded to Allah to rest His Majesty’s soul in peace in paradise, in the company of the faithful.

Thousands of citizens participated in the funeral of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the Royal Family’s cemetery.

Over the past five decades since ascending to the throne, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had built the country and people. Oman has been witnessing growth year after year till it became a prosperous haven today.

Sparing no effort and leaving no stone unturned, His Majesty sacrificed his time, effort and personal life just to fulfil his promise to bring his fellow citizens a bright future.

He dedicated his life to build new Oman, which is known today as the worldwide destination of peace! On the other hand, the quick announcement of a successor to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a kind of relief to ensure the smooth transformation of leadership in the Sultanate.

The speed and manner in which the successor was named could help project a sense of unity, continuity and stability of the nation. Thanks to the wise vision of late His Majesty and the Royal Family for mapping the future of Oman in such an honest and clever way.

The announcement of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq based as the new Sultan was a relief to Omanis. They all believed that the new Sultan is a great successor and he would carry on the Blessed Renaissance of the Sultanate. We all were impatiently looking forward for the moment to see the new Sultan ascending the throne.

The words of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq delivered in his first speech addressing the Council of Oman and all citizens was thrilling. He stated: “We will follow the same line as the late Sultan, and the principles that he asserted for the foreign policy of our country, of peaceful coexistence among nations and people, and good neighbourly

behaviour of non-interference in the affairs of others”.

