Oman continue winning streak with Hong Kong drubbing

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT: After two Oman fast bowlers made short work of UAE in their first encounter on Friday, two Oman spinners forced Hong Kong into submission as the Sultanate scored their second successive victory in ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Oman now top Group B with 4 points from two games while PNG head Group A.

Oman continued their habit of winning the toss, bowling first and forcing the opposition on the back foot by taking early wickets. Hong Kong met the same fate, finding itself in deep trouble at 65 for 5 in 12 overs before being dismissed for 102 in 20 overs. Man of the match Aamir Kaleem was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 14 on his birthday, while leggie Khawar Ali bagged 3 for 24. Pacer Ahmed Fayyaz Butt claimed two early wickets.

One drop Aqib Ilyas was once again Oman’s batting hero, top-scoring with a gutsy 37 not out while captain Zeeshan Maqsood played a solid knock of 24 not out. Opener Jatinder Singh contributed

21 off 17.

In the day’s other games, Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets, Canada trounced Jersey by 53 runs while PNG thrashed Namibia by 81 runs.

Oman take on Ireland on Monday.

Brief scores: Hong Kong 102 all out in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 31 – 1×4, 1×6, Waqas Barkat 19 – 1×4. Amir Kaleem 3-14, Khawar Ali 3-24, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt 2-16) lost to Oman 106 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Aqib Ilyas 37 not out – 4×4, Zeeshan Maqsood 24 not out – 4×4, Jatinder Singh 23 – 4×4, Khawar Ali 15 – 1×4, 1×6) by 7 wickets.