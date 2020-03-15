Oman confirms 2 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, total cases reach 22

MUSCAT: Two new cases of Coronavirus infection had been reported in Oman on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in two separate statements just minutes apart.

The 21st case is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment while the 22nd case is currently at home undergoing home quarantine.

While no additional details were given, the Ministry of Health said that of the 22 cases, 18 cases are linked to Iran and Italy travel with the two cases still under epidemiological investigation.

Earlier, the government had announced new measures to contain the virus outbreak in the Sultanate including the closure of educational institutions and sheesha joints.

The Ministry of Manpower on Sunday also has announced a series of preventive measures to ensure the safety of workers in the private sector to control the spread of the new coronavirus including suspension of biometric fingerprint punching at offices.

The MOH urged all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places. The ministry advised everyone to keep washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face and eyes. While coughing and sneezing, the ministry asked everyone to follow healthy practices and avoiding attending the cinemas.

MOH also asked citizens and residents to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary and follow precautionary measures during religious rituals and social gatherings.