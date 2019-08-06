Oman condemns car blast in Egypt

Muscat: The Sultanate on strongly condemned the car explosion that took place in the vicinity of Al-Qasr Al-Aini in Cairo, which killed nearly 20 people on Monday.

Reiterating its firm position against violence and terrorism, whatever the motives and causes may be, the Sultanate expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the brotherly Egyptian people and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Twenty people were killed and 47 injured when a car packed with explosives intended for a militant attack blew up outside Cairo’s main cancer hospital on Monday, the interior ministry said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Officials initially said the explosion was caused when a car driving against the traffic collided with three other cars.

The front of the hospital suffered extensive damaged, with an entrance wrecked and rubble-strewn over the pavement. Victims’ belongings were scattered among the debris.

The interior ministry said the car involved in the incident had been stolen a few months ago.

“The initial technical examination also showed that the car contained explosives, and the collision led to their detonation,” a ministry statement said.

“It is estimated that the car was being transported to a location for use in the execution of a terrorist operation,” the ministry added.