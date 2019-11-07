Oman condemns attacks on tourists in Jordan

Muscat: The Sultanate has strongly condemned the stabbing incident against a group of foreign tourists and Jordanian citizens in the Jordanian province of Jerash

“Oman affirms its solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against this sinful act, which is religiously, morally and humanly rejected at all times and places,” the statement said.

Three Mexican tourists and one Swiss were wounded along with four locals in Jordan on Wednesday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jerash, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins, the health minister said.

Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the others light ones, Saad Fayez Jaber told Reuters.

Later, Jaber told state news agency Petra that the condition of those seriously wounded was now stable and at least four would probably be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Jerash is famed for its Roman ruins. Jordan has seen a surge in tourism in the last two years and is considered by tour operators as one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East.