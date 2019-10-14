Oman complete group round without victory

Oman completed their group proceedings without any win after suffering defeats against United States and Australia in the Group A competition of beach handball in the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019.

In Doha’s Al Gharafa, the United States managed to grab one win in the tough Group A by beating Oman 2-0 (20-15, 16-12) on Saturday.

As for Australia, after they were demolished by Brazil, they bounced back to defeat Oman 2-1 (18-19, 20-14, 7-6) in the shootout.

Denmark caused a major upset on Day 2, beating world champions Brazil 2-0 in the men’s competition.

Oman will now play for placement play-offs for 9 to 12 positions.

On Sunday, in a tough encounter first up against the Asian champions China, Poland prevailed over China 22-20, 21-13, dominating the second set after a knife-edge first, meaning Poland went through at China’s expense.

In another game, Australia beat United States in sudden death after five goals each, with Australia sneaking into the fourth spot in Group A.

Hosts Qatar continued their excellent run in the men’s, edging out Spain to make it five out of five. Greece, the current women’s beach handball world champions, top Group B, also unbeaten. Denmark are the European champions in both the men’s and women’s side of the sport and their men’s team finished top of their group, again with five wins from five. The Danish women’s team had a bad start but three wins sees them sitting in third spot, behind the dominant Brazilian women unbeaten at the top of Group A.

Denmark, Brazil, and Sweden got though from the men’s preliminary group A while hosts Qatar and Croatia qualified from group B.

In the women’s bracket, Brazil faced no troubles and remained unbeaten in preliminary group A.

Argentina and Denmark also punched their tickets for the quarterfinals.

Greece and Spain advanced from preliminary group B, after getting their fourth straight win in as many matches on Saturday morning.

Related