Oman colts edge Bahrain

Abdulaleem, Abdulmajeed on target in Bahrain friendly

The Oman national U-16 football team beat Bahrain 2-1 in Manama on Tuesday. The friendly match was part of the national junior team’s overseas camp which is underway in Bahrain and will conclude on Sunday.

The Sultanate team’s goals were netted by Abdulaleem al Rawahi and Abdulmajeed al Balushi, while the hosts goal was scored by Abdullah al Subaei.

Oman coach Hilal al Aufi began the match with a starting list featuring Mohammed al Maqbali as the goalkeeper. The defence comprised Turki Bait Subeih, Abdulaziz al Ruzaiqi, Salim al Abdali and Al Mundher al Hasani.

Oman midfield was controlled by Mamoun al Araimi, Al Motaism Ghanim, Abdulaleem al Rawahi and Mohammed Bait Subeih while Loqman al Hadidi and Ammar al Saadi were the strikers.

Al Aufi’s boys will have another preparatory match against the hosts, Bahrain team, on Friday and it is expected to be with new faces who did not play in the first game.

The first external camp for U-16 football team is part of the team’s preparation for the AFC U-16 Championship. After series of domestic camps and local friendlies in Muscat, the coaching staff will evaluate the players’ technical performance in the both matches to identify the final eleven. Also, the coaching staff will give the equal chances for all the squad members and participate in the friendly game to test the technical capabilities.

Moreover, the friendlies against Bahrain will identify more the tactical scenarios and to address the weak points of the sides. Bahrain camp is a golden opportunity to adapt the players with Bahrain stadiums and training fields as Manama will host the AFC U-16 Championship in 2021 and the schedule will be announced later by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Asian event is the top assignment for the national junior team to show their mettle at the Asian level.

Oman will play against Tajikistan, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates teams in Group B at the AFC U-16 Championship. The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinals. The top four teams in the AFC U-16 finals will represent Asia at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2021 in Peru.

Adil Al Balushi

MUSCAT, Dec 9