Oman Club boost squad strength after OL entry

MUSCAT, Dec 3 – After Oman Football Association (OFA) decision’s on Oman Club replacing Fanja team in the 2020-2021 season of Omantel League, the Oman Club’s board boosted their squad strength through many agreements signed with new faces to represent the team in the next season.

The first agreement was with Ghanaian player Ernest who came from Al Oruba. Seeb’s captain Saud al Farsi joined the Oman Club for one season while Mohammed Faraj joined the club from Qatar’s Al Shamal team.

The Muscat Governorate club succeeded with their negotiations with Juma al Jaami, who came from Sur, and Abdul Adeem al Ajmi from Al Suwaiq. Majdi al Ajmi, Shawqi al Raqadi, Omar al Hasani, Juma al Jaami and Mahmood al Hasani all preferred Oman Club’s deal. The Muscat-based team also renewed the contract of Sameh al Hamrashdi.

The top-tier league’s 2020-21 season will kick off on December 17. The Muscat-based team is looking for a different show in the new season after getting a golden opportunity to return to the Omantel League on the expense of Fanja, who pulled out of the new season. Oman Club were earlier relegated to the first division league after the recently concluded season of the league.

Oman club is under a new vision and led by Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy.

The team, coached by experienced national coach Ali al Khanbashi, began the technical preparation for the league at the team’s field in Al Khuwair. The chairman and board members attended the team’s training session on Wednesday and urged the players to provide their best during the forthcoming domestic competitions. The team had a preparatory match on Thursday against Al Khabourah at the latter’s home.

In the 2019-2020 season, Oman Club had ended Omantel League at 12th position with 27 points.

Related