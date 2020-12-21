Oman closely monitoring ‘new virus’ situation in UK

Muscat: Oman is closely monitoring the air traffic between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom and other countries where a new strain of coronavirus has appeared, official sources said.

The Civil Aviation Authority is in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and the relevant authorities to discuss developments in the matter, to take the appropriate action.

The Cultural Attaché Office in London has urged Omani students not to leave homes except for necessity, due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Several countries had started to suspend flights from the UK after the British Health Minister Matt Hancock said confirmed that the situation has gone out of control.

Over 30 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada Turkey, Denmark, Kuwait, Iran, Israel, Ireland, Bulgaria, Latvia, El Salvador, Romania, Czechia, Croatia, Switzerland, Morocco, Saudi, Finland, Sweden, Colombia, Poland, said they are cutting air travel ties with the UK in what is the most extreme containment measures.