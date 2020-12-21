CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman closely monitoring ‘new virus’ situation in UK

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman is closely monitoring the air traffic between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom and other countries where a new strain of coronavirus has appeared, official sources said.

The Civil Aviation Authority is in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and the relevant authorities to discuss developments in the matter, to take the appropriate action.

The Cultural Attaché Office in London has urged Omani students not to leave homes except for necessity, due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Several countries had started to suspend flights from the UK after the British Health Minister Matt Hancock said confirmed that the situation has gone out of control.

Over 30 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada Turkey, Denmark, Kuwait, Iran, Israel, Ireland, Bulgaria, Latvia, El Salvador, Romania, Czechia, Croatia, Switzerland, Morocco, Saudi, Finland, Sweden, Colombia, Poland, said they are cutting air travel ties with the UK in what is the most extreme containment measures.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9127 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

IT experts caution students on exposure to smartphones

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on IT experts caution students on exposure to smartphones

Noticeable decline in new cases likely by the weekend: MOH

Oman Observer Comments Off on Noticeable decline in new cases likely by the weekend: MOH

Majority says no to sending kids to schools: Survey

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Majority says no to sending kids to schools: Survey