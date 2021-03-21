Oman clinch four medals in Tunisia Para Athletics

Muscat, March 21 – The Sultanate paralympic delegation ended its participation at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix — 13th Tunis International Meeting on successful note with a haul of four medals. The event was held in Tunisia from March 15 to 20 and featured participation of more than 479 athletes representing 59 countries.

Oman’s paralympic heroes bagged four medals including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Oman’s top paralympic athlete Taha al Harrasi, claimed gold medal in 100 metres sprint after finishing in 12. 93 seconds. Taha added bronze medal for the Sultanate in the 200 metres sprint after completing the race in 26.97 seconds. His teammates, Qusai al Rawahi, managed to grab silver medal as he completed 200 metres in 24.22 seconds which is a new personal record.

Oman’s Mohammed al Qasmi won bronze in sceptre throwing.

Iman al Shamsi qualified to Tokyo Olympics 2020 after clearing the mark of 5.20 metres in shot put.

In the other competitions, Shiekha al Hammadi finished sixth in javelin with 10.15 points while Qusai al Rawahi was eighth in long jump with a clearance of 5.50 metres.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix series are scheduled for six events which will take place across the world from February to June ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Dubai had hosted the first series of Grand Prix’ which was held from February 10 to 13. The Tunisia meet was the second series and featured participation of 700 Paralympic athletes representing 63 countries. The next series will be held in Jesolo 2021 GP — Italian Open Championships during April 16 to 18 while Paris will host Handisport Open Paris in May 5 to 7. Nottwil will be the next city to organise Para Athletics from May 14 to 16 while Beijing will host the 8th China Open Athletics Championships for which the dates will be announced later.