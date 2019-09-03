Oman claim bronze in Thailand sepak takraw

Muscat, Sept 3 – Oman national sepak takraw team claimed a bronze at the recently-concluded Thailand King Cup Sepak Takraw Championship at Fashion Island Ramindra in Bangkok, Thailand. The Omani sepak takraw team members arrived to Muscat International Airport late on Tuesday. The Sultanate delegation received a rousing welcome at the airport by top officials from the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman sepak takraw, kabaddi and woodball committee.

As many as 36 countries took part in the 34th edition of Thailand King Cup Sepak Takraw Championships from August 25 to September 1. The Sultanate team competed in singles and doubles sepak takraw, plus men’s and loop takraw.

Salim al Sinani, team manager, stated in his exclusive remarks to the Oman Daily Observer that this accomplishment is an honour for everyone in the team and it is very essential to achieve more achievements in the upcoming participation.

“ We had began our first stage of the preparation on July 7. The tournament was scheduled to be played in November but the organisers wanted to hold it in August. Therefore, our training plan got affected and we started our intensive warm-up at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. In the beginning of August, we shifted our training to Salalah and after Eid break we travelled to take part in the tournament,” Al Sinani added.

Oman Sepak takraw team manager said the team members delivered an impressive show in the tournament and the podium finish of the team will encourage the players for future tournaments.

“Taking part at the regional and international championships is essential for our players to gain right exposure and experience. We are looking forward to enhance the positive and strong points and eliminate the weak areas,” Al Sinani pointed out.

The experienced local in sepak takraw stated that there will be a dedicated training course for Omani coaches and referees in near future as the Oman sepak takraw, kabaddi and woodball committee is targeting to gradate skilled domestics members in this filed.

The Oman national sepak takraw team comprised of the following nine players: Mohammed al Abdali, Mazin al Dhabari, Mohammed al Mashari, Qusay al Kalbani, Roden al Qasmi and Al Hassan al Hinai, Marwan al Sinani and Mohammed al Neri. The Sultanate delegation was headed by Ibrahim al Shemari along with Salim al Sinani as team manger and Abdulaziz al Busaidy as head coach.

