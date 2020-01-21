Oman claim bronze in Arab fencing

Muscat: Oman national fencing team claimed bronze medal after delivering an impressive show at the Arab Fencing Championships which is underway in Bahrain until January 23. The Sultanate team comprised of the following players: Omar al Harthy, Al Harith al Harthy, Abdul Hakeem and Al Muqtada al Adawi.

The new achievement for the national fencing team is the first accomplishment at the Arab level. Oman fencers showed a solid performance during the highly-competitive contests and registered

high points to claim the third position. Oman Fencing Committee (OFC) was constituted recently but the national team players showed their high technical capabilities to be strong opponents to other teams.

Khalid bin Said al Shuaibi, Chairman of (OFC), congratulated all the players for the accomplishment at the Arab Championship. “Thanks to all the team members for their positive efforts in the tournament. It is the first title for the national fencing team at the team level. A dedicated thanks to the head coach of the national team Hisham Karshood for his hard work with the players,” the OFC chief said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Commenting on the future plans, OFC chairman affirmed that the committee set a comprehensive plan which includes series of internal and external participation for the players at the tournaments, camps and championships. “Taking part at these top level events will raise the technical ranking of the players and they will gain the right exposure,” he ended.

The Oman fencing team had participated at the Ettihad Fencing Open Tournament which was held in UAE last November. Oman’s stars including Al Harith al Harthy had claimed the gold medal at the ‘epee’ category, while Israa al Siyabi bagged bronze medal in the ‘foil’ category.

Al Ettihad Fencing Open Tournament featured participation of many players from different countries. The tournament included different categories including sword (epee), foil or sabre. –ONA