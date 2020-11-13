Oman citizens can enter UAE by road without approval

Muscat: UAE has announced the beginning of movement through its land ports from Monday, November 16, reported WAM news agency.

The UAE authorities also announced that citizens of the Sultanate of Oman are exempted from the requirement of prior approval to enter the country through land ports.

“Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result, provided the pre-examination is from accredited laboratories in their country, and that the validity period of the test does not exceed 48 hours from the date of the test. They are also required to conduct a Covid-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application. A PCR test is obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE.” WAM said.

In case a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations, the WAM said.