Oman-China relations widened over years

MUSCAT, DEC 23 – The international conference on ‘The history of relations between the Islamic world — China and Oman as a model’ has highlighted the fact that though the main connection between Oman and China has been commercial, other aspects of cooperation have also grown between the two countries simultaneously. “The Silk Route has not only contributed to the development of trade between the Islamic world and China, it also carried along culture, science and social interactions.

The road, both by land and maritime routes, facilitated the expansion of trade and other aspects freely,” Dr Hamad al Dhuwyani, Chairman of National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), said at the opening ceremony of the conference held on Monday at Grand Millennium under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The two-day conference is organised by NRAA in cooperation with the Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Al Dhuwyani added that Port of Sohar was the first in the region to open horizons of trade for China and it was called ‘Gate of China’. From there, Sohar ship sailed to emphasise the exchange of trade, and subsequently some trade rules were declared to regulate trade between countries, including the provision of safety to merchants, and the period of their stay in foreign countries.

Dr Khaled Eren, Director-General of IRCICA, said the Silk Route has played a crucial role in building the strong relations between Oman and China, which not only was the path of merchants, but also philosophers, artists, architects and others. There was a massive exchange of knowledge, besides trade. “The recent history sees a continuous friendly exchange between Oman and China as the two nations have established diplomatic relationships in 1978, and bilateral relations have developed since then. The Belt and Road initiative opens up new opportunities not only for economic cooperation, but also people-to-people exchange of the two countries,” commented Prof Zhou Yunfan, Deputy Director-General of CASS.

Speaking about the Omani contribution to the Silk Route, Dr Said al Hashmi, Associate Professor at SQU, said: “Oman has an important outlet for the marine routes linking East Asia with the European countries. Thanks to its ports extending along the coastline of 1,800 km and the Omani maritime skills at running voyages, they reached the east of China and the Cape of Good Hope in Southeast Africa. That is why Oman’s location on the Silk Route was of great importance in the development of ports which led to the prosperity of trade.”

In two days, the conference discusses 22 papers presented by Omani professors and specialised international researchers, which will address the historical, cultural and economic aspects, artistic, scientific and literary influences, as well as cultural exchange, international relations between Islamic countries and China, and Omani-Chinese relations from past to present.