Oman celebrates World Blood Donor Day

MUSCAT: Having infected and recovered from Covid-19 is not a deterrent to donate blood and save a life. All citizens and residents of the country can donate blood subject to their health conditions, according to the Central Blood Bank in Bausher.

Speaking to the Observer on the eve of World Blood Donors Day (June 14), Dr Zainab bint Salim al Fanna al Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services at the Ministry of Health, said a large number of patients needed blood transfusion.

“We have many patients who need regular blood transfusion, including people with genetic blood disorders such as sickle cells anemia and thalassemia, tumors and or RTA (road traffic accidents) and have lost a lot of blood, as well as those who need emergency surgeries,” Dr Fatma said.

The Central Blood Bank is facing 50 per cent shortage of blood due to Covid-19 and limited time given for donation during the holy month of Ramadhan, whereas the demand for blood is doubled, particularly in some extraordinary circumstances such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone who is recovered from Covid-19 can donate blood or blood plasma to the Bank.

“We have ensured smooth and safe blood donation process to protect donors and determined the number of donors that’s why there is an advanced booking system in place.”

Anyone who wishes to donate blood can send a WhatsApp to 94555648 for appointment. Masks and gloves are distributed to all those who enter the Blood Bank besides checking body temperature prior to any procedure for blood donation.