Oman, Canada hold virtual talks session

MUSCAT: The Sultanate and Canada held bilateral talks session via video conferencing, on Tuesday,

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs headed the Omani side while the Canadian side was led by Sandra McCardell, Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Arctic, Middle East and Maghreb.

The two sides discussed bilateral relationships and ways of bolstering them to serve the joint interests of the two friendly countries and exchanged points of view on international affairs as well as the regional issues and the efforts to resolve them by peaceful means.

The session was attended by a number of officials from the foreign ministries of both countries. — ONA

 

