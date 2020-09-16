Oman camp shifted to Nov

Oman head coach Branko Ivankovic announced that the scheduled domestic preparatory camp scheduled for September 20 has been postponed to November. The Croatian coach clarified in his statements at the press conference in Seeb Stadium on Wednesday that the minor modification in the team’s preparation plan came to provide sufficient time for players with their local teams in the domestic competitions.

“We had planned for many internal and external camps but due to the ongoing pandemic many of it were cancelled and postponed during the past months. The overseas camp of the team in Dubai is confirmed and it will include a friendly match against Jordan. There is communication with Kuwait Football Association for another preparatory match and the team is still awaiting the confirmation,” he said.

The 65-year-old affirmed that the team focus and priority will not be on the fitness part despite the long break.

“The camp should cover all the technical parts not only fitness. I hope all the players will be in a better shape with restarting of the league with their local clubs. Moreover, the players are initially back to their teams and began the training sessions. We need as national coaching staff to focus on the tactical points and then implement on the style of playing. In six weeks duration, all the players will be at the clubs and we will continue to monitor their fitness,” he added.

Commenting on Dhofar and Al Nahdha teams players, he responded: “Unfortunately, I did not see Dhofar players due to their participation at AFC Cup at that time. However, all the players from Dhofar and Al Nahdha will join the camp after completion of the semifinals of the HM Cup on November 6 and 7. We are expecting a full attendance of players for the Dubai camp.”

SEASON SET FOR DEC

According to the OFA agenda, the new domestic footballing season 2020/2021 will start by beginning of December.

“In December, January and February, we will keep track of the players performance in the league matches. The comprehensive technical preparation for the national team to the joint qualification of the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup will begin in March. From December to March, the players will be busy with their local teams. However, we will try to utilise the Fifa days to arrange camps for 10 days or for a shorter period,” he added.

The Red Warriors are currently positioned second in Group E with 12 points while Asian champions Qatar are topping the group with 13 points from five games. Afghanistan are placed third with four points. India (3 points) and Bangladesh (1 point) are in the third and fourth positions respectively.

