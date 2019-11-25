Oman by UTMB begins from November 28-30

Muscat: Oman by UTMB is a runner’s dream – an ultra-trail along mountain top ridges, through ancient villages, palm plantations, deep wadis and scenic gorges. The journey leads runners off the tourist tracks, allowing them to explore the Sultanate’s hidden gems located deep within its atmospheric and untouched landscape.

In its second year, Oman by UTMB® offers three rugged and challenging courses through the mountainous terrain around Jebel Akhdar, the famous Green Mountain, that will appeal to a

broad audience of regional and international ultra-trail enthusiasts. The extraordinary 137 km mountain course at the heart of the 2018 event – hailed by National Geographic as the ‘world’s toughest adventure race’ – will remain.

For 2019, it is joined by a 50km entry-level course and an extended 170km challenge. Once again OMAN by UTMB® will deliver a unique challenge in a spectacular environment,

returning ultra-trail running to the Middle East from November 28 to 30.

“I described the 2018 course in Oman as ‘tough but wonderful’ and that view was shared by many of those taking part. OMAN by UTMB® has instantly established itself as a valued member

of the international UTMB® family,” said Michel Poletti co-director of the UTMB®.

“The new courses will dramatically increase the appeal of OMAN by UTMB® to both experienced and novice runners. I believe they will encourage many more ultra-trail athletes to come to Oman

and take on a unique experience in an unforgettable landscape.”

Oman by UTMB® is an ultra-trail runner’s paradise and all three race routes have been designed to maximize the enjoyment of Oman’s natural beauty and take runners off the beaten track

and deep into the country’s dramatic Al Hajar mountain range with its soaring peaks, technical climbs, deep wadis, and narrow gorges.

Packed with variety, tough terrain and given the event’s remote and difficult to access sections, including exposed climbs, the three races require self-sufficiency and confidence at elevation.

Runners will experience temperatures ranging from 25°C at low level to 10°C and less in the mountains and overnight.

The three-race categories are:

Approx. 170 km with 10,000+ metres of elevation gain. The new 170km course ascends to a height of 2,930m on the formidable Jebel Shams, Oman’s highest mountain.

Approx. 130 km with 7,000+ metres of elevation gain. The original Oman by UTMB® course climbs to a height of 2,200m on the slopes of Jebel Akhdar, the Green Mountain.

Both start on November 28 at Birkat Al Mouz and are only suitable for experienced ultra-trail runners.

Athletes will require an official International Trail Running Association (ITRA) ranking to qualify to run in either distance.

Participants will also have to have finished a number of qualifying races to take part and acquired a minimum number of qualifying points.

Approx. 50km in length with 2,300+ metres of elevation gain. The shorter course climbs to 2,000m in the first half of the race to its highest point at Qiyut before a descent through Misfat.

The race, which starts on November 29 from Al Hamra, is for runners who are new to the sport or less experienced and would like to take on the challenge of a tough, but fair, relatively short

ultra-trail with limited technical sections.

Also on offer – and aimed at the next generation of trail runners – three new and shorter races of 10km, 5km and 2km in length provide a taste of the great outdoors for children, young people

as well as adults.

2019 ELITE ATHLETES

170km: Kaori Niwa

130km: Mike Foote, Sebastian Chaigneau, Julien Chorier, Masashi Shirotake, Meredith Edwards

and Francesca Canepa

50km: Holly Page, Sunmaya Budha, Mira Rai and Fernanda Maciel