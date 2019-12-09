Oman, Brunei culture ties discussed

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, received in his office today Dato Seri Setia Haji Muhammad Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Brunei Darussalam, currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting discussed the existing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, particularly in the cultural areas.

OMAN-BRUNEI INVESTMENT

State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) have agreed to increase the capital of Oman Brunei Investment Company (OBIC) by another $100 million. Thus, bringing the total capital of the company to $200 million. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 19th Bilateral Consultative Meeting (BCM) that took place between the Sultanate and Brunei Darussalam Ministries of Foreign Affairs, in Muscat, today. Abdulsalam Mohammed al Murshidi, Executive President of SGRF signed on behalf of the Omani government, while Sofian Mohammed Jani, Acting Managing Director of BIA and Chairman of OBIC, signed on behalf of the government of Brunei Darussalam. — ONA