Oman Broadband to provide sat-enhanced telecom services

Muscat: Space Technologies Company signed a contract with Oman Boradband Company to provide telecom services via satellites.

The move comes within the context of the national initiative launched by Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to provide 598 villages and other residential areas with telecom and internet services.

The contract was signed by Eng Salim bin Said al Alawi, Executive Manager of Space Technologies Company, and Eng Badr bin Saud al Zaidi, In-charge of tasks of CEO of Oman Broadband Company.

According to the contract, Space Technologies Company will establish infrastructure for telecommunications via satellite and manage the service to provide full coverage of the Sultanate, including (previously unconnected) government departments, of them 100 schools and health centres.

In turn, Oman Broadband will coordinate with telecommunications companies providing fixed line internet services to extend the service to subscribers in the designated areas in the Sultanate. –ONA

