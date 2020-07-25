Oman braces for total lockdown

Muscat: Oman will enter into a major nationwide lockdown from 7 pm today with no exception for most travelers during this period.

There will be no exception for passing through the control checkpoints and whoever tries to make excuses to pass between the governorates will be considered a violation.

The total ban movement from 7 pm to 6 am from July 25 will include delivery services, as these services will be limited to the daytime period and within the governorate only.

Supermarkets and malls have revised their timings to operate between 6.30 am and 6 pm to ensure that customers are not on the roads after 7 pm during the lockdown period.

While pedestrian and vehicle movements will be totally banned across the country between 7 pm and 6 am, emergency services, transportation of essential items, and airport trips will be allowed provided travelers furnish supporting documents.

Speaking to the Observer, an ROP official said, “The lockdown is to prevent people from moving from one governorate to the other. Entry and exit between all the governorates will be controlled by

checkpoints. Health isolation will be imposed on any wilayat and checkpoints are only to regulate people’s movement between governorates.

“Contrary to what is being circulated, there wouldn’t be any checkpoint between wilayats,” the ROP official said.

On Thursday, Brigadier Said al Asmi, Director General of Operations, Royal Oman Police said that fines will be imposed as a result of the violation of the decision to prevent movement.

“Reference can be made to Article 9 of the decision of the Inspector General of Police and Customs No.151, which stipulated the amounts of fines; violators shall pay RO100, and in case of non-adherence, the violation shall be dealt with in coordination with the Public Prosecution,” he said.

Everyone must take the necessary actions before the timing of closure to ensure that all shops are closed and that they are in their residence before 7 PM, as the prevention of movement starts at 7 PM.

The individual violations recorded during the past period included not wearing face masks in public places. Other violations by facilities were of not complying with the controls of organizing the client access, as some of them entered without wearing face masks.