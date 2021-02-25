Oman books 200K J&J doses

Ban at beaches, parks extended; people aged 60 will get immunisation from next week

Muscat: The Sultanate booked 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine amid alarming epidemiological situations, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, member of the Supreme Committee on coronavirus. The single-dose vaccine works safely, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday, paving the way for it to authorise a third vaccine in the US as early as this weekend.

From next week, people aged 60 will get immunisation, the minister said. The vaccination campaign so far covered 95 per cent of its target segments — a total of 52,858 people.

The Supreme Committee has decided to extend the closure of all beaches, leisure spaces and public parks in all governorates of the Sultanate till further notice. The Supreme Committee urged public to refrain from gatherings at homes or other private places. The minister said the government is looking at institutional quarantine exemption for those who got two doses of vaccine. He warned that vaccination, despite protecting patients, is no guarantee that such patients would not transmit the virus, at least for the time being. Institutional isolation is still compulsory for those who took the vaccines, as 75 per cent of the cases registered in January are linked to travel. Now, such cases started to shrink by 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

He said there is “a surge in Covid-19 infection cases that began in mid-January and is still persisting”.

“Finance is not the only hurdle to the procurement of more vaccines at a time firms scramble to produce enough doses to meet global demand,” said the minister at the 23rd press conference of the Supreme Committee held at the premises of the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The health situation was comfortable and enabled health establishments to resume normal operation.

“But now, with cases of infection and hospitalization picking up, we are in for another spate of cases,” said Dr Ahmed.

The minister explained that the Supreme Committee’s decision to ban travelers from certain countries was due to many Covid-19 positive cases.

Speaking at the conference, Shaikh Rashid Ahmed al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development, said that 1,700 citizens who arrived from abroad were quarantined. He said the airline companies have been asked to announce the lists of incoming travelers to facilitate institutional quarantine.

Brig. Mohammed Salam al Hashami of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), said that the ROP is following up developments and decisions of the Supreme Committee. He warned people who breach quarantine conditions by stripping the tracking bracelet.

The public must cooperate with ROP to report violations of Covid-19 precautionary measures by calling 1099, said Brig. Mohammed al-Hashami, who observed that non-wearing of face masks topped the list of violations reported over the recent period, followed by gatherings.

At the press conference, Dr Saif Salim al Abri, Director-General of Disease Control and Surveillance, unveiled the health ministry’s plan to immunise 60 per cent of target groups of most vulnerable segments, including frontline workers. He said cases have declined in the age group of 55 years due to vaccinations.

Dr Saif said “a unified GCC health passport project has been envisaged to identify those who took Covid-19 vaccinations. The project will be discussed in a GCC meeting next week.

Dr. Salim Hamdan al Tamimi, Senior Pediatric Consultant at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, said no serious side-effects have been associated with any Covid-19 vaccines and that, when such cases occur, they are usually very rare. He said many reports of alleged side-effects are baseless and cannot be scientifically corroborated. Some countries began to register a decline in death and infection cases, as well as hospitalization and admission in intensive care units after vaccinations.

Dr Al Tamimi said any vaccine that has an efficiency rate of more than 50 per cent would be acceptable to the World Health Organisation. — ONA