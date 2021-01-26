Oman begins implementation of TIR system

Oman, represented in ASYAD Group, has initiated the implementation of the coveted International Road Transport System (TIR), by registering companies through SINYAR, the guaranteeing association overseeing the registration of transport companies wishing to benefit from the TIR system.

SINYAR, a member of ASYAD Group, will oversee the issuance and monitoring of TIR cards, in collaboration and coordination with Royal Oman Police – Directorate of Customs; selecting reliable TIR cardholders and ensuring their continued compliance with the system.

Bader al Nadabi, Acting CEO of SINYAR, stated that “The company will act as guaranteeing association for both local and international companies; train TIR cardholders, manage the implementation of precautionary measures and monitor the movement of cards. Companies operating in Oman may apply for TIR cards by visiting SINYAR’s website: www.sinyar.om and selecting the TIR tab from the available options.”

TIR has been facilitating and securing trade and international road transport for over 60 years and is set to align Oman’s transport and transit procedures with the measures applied in more than 100 countries around the world. Moreover, it is considered an enabler for facilitating private sector trade, via direct transit to the markets of the Gulf, India and Africa and lays witness to the Sultanate’s commitment to boosting trade across its borders.

Al Nadabi said, “That the implementation of the TIR system is expected to contribute to enhancing and facilitating the movement of trade and the transit of goods at border crossings, while also simplifying customs procedures in a manner that promotes imports and exports. He added that the system secures customs duties and taxes and provides a robust guarantee mechanism, reducing trade transaction costs and minimizing time spent waiting at borders, smoothly and seamlessly, without border checks.”

Al Nadabi iterated that the system will ensure the safe arrival of freight containers according to best practices, as well as allow the pre-clearance of goods and the electronic submission of data prior to arrival at crossings. This is in addition to enhancing risk management by linking the system to a global network, optimizing time and costs and eliminating the need for evaluating goods or negotiating the value of guarantees. As such, TIR is a manifestation of the belief in the potent role of transport and trade in achieving prosperity and integration.

Oman had recently conducted a successful trial for transporting the first shipment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate through the TIR system, which reduced the journey time between the two countries by 72%. The Sultanate, eyeing to become a global logistics player, is focusing on soft infrastructure. Adoption and rollout of the TIR system may very well play a key role in establishing Oman as one of the most important logistics hubs, regionally and globally. Another value-added is that the implementation of TIR, combined with other measures, will certainly help reach the goal of more effective GCC trade integration.

The International Road Transport Union had commended Oman’s efforts in this regard, as represented in the Royal Oman Police – Directorate of Customs and ASYAD Group, announcing on its website that the arrival of the first shipment via the TIR system constituted a turning point in regional trade and a step towards accelerating electronic procedures.

Worth noting is that the implementation of the TIR system comes following Oman’s ratification of the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods. It supports Oman’s ambition to become a world-class leader in logistics and highlights its promising capability for conversion into a major trans-shipment hub for East-West trade routes.