Oman begins export of N95 masks

MUSCAT, SEPT 16 – Oman has begun to export locally made N95 respirator masks to other countries with the first consignment bound for Qatar.

Al Farsi National Enterprises LLC, a leading Omani supplier of medical equipment to government and private hospitals based out of Al Misfah Industrial Area, also launched Oman’s first tie-type masks.

The company, which produces N95 particulate respirators under the brand name Trusta, says it meets international NIOSH testing standards verified by independent laboratories.

“We are happy to announce that we have rolled out the first locally made N95 respirator masks to the local and international markets with our first consignment to Qatar, with further orders from India, Germany and the UK”, Issam al Farsi, Chairman of Al Farsi National Enterprises told the Observer.

“By this venture we have expanded our activities to include manufacturing of critical Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare institutions in Oman. With the opening of our new facility, Oman has become only the second country within the GCC region to have local N95 respirator production.”

The new facility currently has an Omanisation rate of over 70 per cent and the company plans to recruit an additional 10 nationals to the current complement of 15 staff as the demand picks up providing advanced training in the PPE manufacturing skills.

“We keep up the ICV for the Sultanate and thank the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and other government entities for their exceptional support and encouragement during this time in providing approvals and valuable advice on the project. We will be taking user feedback from the MoH and carry out product improvements from time to time”, said Saju George, Managing Director

Spread over 20,000 square feet, the facility situated in the Misfah Industrial Area has dedicated assembly lines for N95 respirators, Ear loop Masks and Tie-On Masks. This first Omani company will also start surgical instrument production line during October 2020.

