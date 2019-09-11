Oman beat Lebanon in friendly

Oman scored a narrow 1-0 win against Lebanon in an international friendly at the Seeb Stadium late on Tuesday. Mohsin al Ghassani netted the all-important goal for the Red Warriors in the 55th minute with a pile-driver shot.

Oman players, fresh from a 2-1 comeback win against hosts India in their opening match of the World Cup Qatar 2022 and Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification campaign, controlled the match.

Oman earned six corners compared to only one for Lebanon. The win is also Oman’s first against Lebanon in the recent times.

The match was part of Oman’s preparations for their World Cup qualification campaign. In their next match in Group E, Oman take on Afghanistan in Muscat on October 10.

In their earlier friendly in Muscat, Oman had prevailed over Yemen 1-0 on August 28.

Related