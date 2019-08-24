Oman beach volleyball team retains Arabian title

MUSCAT, August 24 – After a series of accomplishments for the Sultanate’s beach sport teams in soccer and handball, Oman beach volleyball team (A) added a new accomplishment to the Sultanate’s beach sport legacy. Oman beach volleyball (A) team retained the title of the 28th Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship after beating Qatar ‘B’ 2-0 in the final match in Salalah on Friday. Oman team ‘A’, which is represented by Ahmed al Hosni and Haitham al Shuraiqi, outplayed Qatari players Ziyad al Waer and Saif al Deen al Majeed in a thriller. The Sultanate’s players dominated their lead in the both sets as they registered a 21-16 and finished the second set by 17-12.

Oman beach volleyball team (B) secured the third place award as they won against Bahrain (A) team in the third place play-off match. Mazin al Hashmi and Nouh al Jalboobi finished the first set 21-15 in their favour and extended their lead and ended the second set 12-16. On the other hand, Bahrain (B) team grabbed the first edition of the Arabian Junior Beach Volleyball Championship crown in style after blanking Yemen (A) team 2-1 in Salalah. The Yemeni side prevailed 21-13 in the first set. Bahrain players registered a strong comeback and claimed the second set 21-11. The Bahrain players continued their focus until the third set in trashing and winning 15-3. Oman (A) team finished in the third place as they suffered a 2-0 loss against the Bahrain (A) team. The scoreline was 21-12 and 25-23.

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Chairman, was the chief guest in the presence of Shaikh Bader bin Ali al Rawas, Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) Chairman, dignitaries and top officials. After the final match, the chief guest gave away the trophies to the top winners.

As many as 15 teams representing seven countries took part at the 28th Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship and the first edition of Arabian Junior Beach Volleyball Championship including Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi, Yemen, Palestine and the Sultanate.

In August last year, Oman beach volleyball ‘B’ team was crowned as the champions of the 27th Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship in Aghadeer city in Morocco. Oman team ‘B’, which was represented by Mazin al Hashmi and Nouh al Jalboobi, beat Bahrain ‘A’ 2-1 in the final match.

Related