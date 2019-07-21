Oman beach soccer team on a roll

MUSCAT, July 21 – A week after crowning as champions of Morocco Beach Soccer Cup in Agadir, Oman beach soccer team impressed again at Neom beach soccer cup as they lifted the title of the tournament late on Saturday. The Sultanate team outclassed Egypt 5-4 in the final match. Sami al Balushi (3), Jalal al Sinani and Sahreef al Balushi netted Oman’s goals in the match. The four days event was held in Saudi Arabia from July 17 to 20 and featured participation of Egypt, Oman, China, the UAE, England and hosts Saudi Arabia.

Talib Hilal-coached Oman are on the right track for their important forthcoming participation at Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1. Before that, the team takes part at World Beach Games in Doha during October 12 to 16. Oman beach soccer team commenced their campaign at Neom beach soccer cup with a 6-4 victory against the UAE. In the second match, Oman registered a 3-0 win over England before beating Egypt 5-4 in the final match. Sami al Balushi received the award of top-scorer with eight goals in the tournament. Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed claimed the Best Goalkeeper award while the MVP award was for Moustafa Aly.

The team will be back to preparation once again on August 18 in a domestic camp. Then, the team will participate in the World Beach Games in Doha. Prior to the World Beach Soccer Cup in Paraguay, the Sultanate players will gear up at an external camp in Paraguay from November 11 to 20. Oman Beach Soccer team squad at the first edition of Neom beach soccer cup comprised of Amjad al Hamdani, Said al Farsi, Mundher al Oraimi, Mashal al Oraimi, Jalal al Sinani, Shareef al Balushi, Eid al Farsi, Ahmed al Musharafi, Abdullah al Balushi and Sami al Balushi.