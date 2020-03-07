Oman Sport Sports 

Oman beach soccer team goalkeeper Haitham passes away

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman’s beach soccer team goalkeeper Haitham Harub passed away on Saturday monrning following an unexpected illness. Harub played in three FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups, as well as represented his country in numerous other international beach soccer tournaments. “Beach soccer will always remember him as a great contributor to the sport and as a dear friend. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates in this very difficult time,’’ statement from beachsoccer.com said.

